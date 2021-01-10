Sports

Davis scores 17 to lift Navy over Lehigh 73-58

The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Cam Davis had 17 points as Navy defeated Lehigh 73-58 on Sunday.

John Carter Jr. had 18 points for Navy (7-1, 4-0 Patriot League), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Tyler Nelson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Dorsey had six rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 19 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-3, 1-3). Nic Lynch added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Murphy scores 13 to lift Vermont past Binghamton 84-44

January 10, 2021 2:27 PM

Sports

Nebraska women hold on to defeat No. 12 Michigan State 68-64

January 10, 2021 2:23 PM

Sports

Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

January 10, 2021 2:18 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service