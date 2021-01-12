SHSU puts streak on line vs Lamar

Lamar (3-9, 2-2) vs. Sam Houston (9-5, 3-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it takes on Lamar. Lamar beat Houston Baptist by six at home in its last outing. Sam Houston is coming off a 91-80 win at Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zach Nutall has put up 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearkats. Complementing Nutall is Demarkus Lampley, who is producing 14.2 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Bearkats have scored 81.7 points per game and allowed 71 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 58.5 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.NIFTY NUTALL: Nutall has connected on 38.8 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 69: Sam Houston is a perfect 9-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 83.3 points during those contests. Sam Houston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 104.8 points while giving up 57.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 76.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25