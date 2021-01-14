Toronto faces conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (6-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Raptors -8; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets visit Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Toronto finished 53-19 overall and went 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 21.6 fouls last season.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hip).