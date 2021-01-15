Anaheim visits Vegas after Comtois’ 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (0-1-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Anaheim after Maxime Comtois scored two goals in the Ducks' 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals on 34.5 shots per game last season.

Anaheim went 9-10-2 in division play and 13-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.