Utah State looks to extend streak vs San Diego St.

San Diego State (9-3, 3-2) vs. Utah State (10-3, 7-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 1:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its 11th straight conference win against San Diego State. Utah State's last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 66-64 on Feb. 29, 2020. San Diego State fell 57-45 at Utah State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team's scoring this season and 85 percent of all Aztecs points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 80.4 points per game and allowed 50.1 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 71.8 points scored and 71.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Aggies are 7-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Aztecs are 7-0 when they score at least 69 points and 2-3 on the year when falling short of 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: San Diego State's Schakel has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 17 for 36 over his last five games.

STOUT STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Aggies have allowed only 51.7 points per game over their nine-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25