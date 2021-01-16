Harrison, La.-Monroe visit Arkansas St.

Louisiana-Monroe (4-8, 2-3) vs. Arkansas State (4-6, 1-2)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Russell Harrison and Louisiana-Monroe will take on Norchad Omier and Arkansas State. The junior Harrison has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Omier, a freshman, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisiana-Monroe's Harrison, Josh Nicholas and Chris Efretuei have combined to account for 41 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 67 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-5 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.

