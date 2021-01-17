Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Norfolk State (7-4, 2-1) vs. Delaware State (0-8, 0-3)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. Norfolk State has won by an average of 15 points in its last seven wins over the Hornets. Delaware State's last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 67-64 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Delaware State's Pinky Wiley, Myles Carter and Dominik Fragala have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hornets have scored 77 points per game and allowed 84.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 67 points scored and 92 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DEVANTE: Devante Carter has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He's also made 52.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has 44 assists on 83 field goals (53 percent) over its past three matchups while Norfolk State has assists on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MEAC teams. The Hornets have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25