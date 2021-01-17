Hot-shooting No. 24 Syracuse women rout Miami in return

Freshman Priscilla Williams had a perfect shooting day for a season-high 26 points, Tiana Mangakahia had her 25th double-double and No. 24 Syracuse raced past Miami 99-64 on Sunday.

It was the first game in 28 days for the Orange because of coronavirus issues and the first of four in eight days, but the layoff didn't hurt as they shot 17 of 30 behind the 3-point arc and 63% overall, their best shooting day ever in the Carrier Dome.

Mangakahia, who missed last season because of breast cancer, had her first double-double in points (10) and assists (10) in 1,030 days. Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Williams, Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia combined to shoot 20 of 22 as Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was 36 of 57. In going 9 for 9, Williams made six 3-pointers (her career high is eight) to help the Orange tie their Carrier Dome record of 17 triples, three shy of the school record.

Nyayongah Gony had 13 points for the Hurricanes (6-5, 3-5), who lost to Syracuse 69-58 at home. Endia Banks and Jamir Huston added 12 each.

Miami made 6 of 10 3-pointers and was 4 of 4 inside the arc in the first quarter, closing on a 10-0 run to lead 32-14.

Syracuse had a moment of silence for Hall of Fame football player and alumni Floyd Little.

Syracuse stays home to face North Carolina on Tuesday before going to No. 2 Louisville on Thursday and Clemson Sunday. The Hurricanes play at Pittsburgh on Thursday.