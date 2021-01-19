SHSU looks for home win vs ACU

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0) vs. Sam Houston (11-5, 5-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its fourth straight win over Abilene Christian at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Wildcats at Sam Houston was an 84-81 win on Feb. 25, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian's Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively scored 35 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 85.6 points per game and allowed 72.8 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.NIFTY NUTALL: Zach Nutall has connected on 43.8 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 16 for 27 over his last three games. He's also made 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 69: Sam Houston is a perfect 11-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

STREAK SCORING: Sam Houston has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 101 points while giving up 62.9.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Abilene Christian has held opposing teams to 57.3 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have allowed just 53.5 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25