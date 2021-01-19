SFA looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (2-13, 1-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (7-2, 4-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 20th straight conference win against Northwestern State. Stephen F. Austin's last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8, 2020. Northwestern State fell 76-66 at home to Nicholls State on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, Calvin Solomon and David Kachelries have combined to account for 72 percent of the team's scoring this season and 72 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Lumberjacks have scored 85.5 points per game and allowed 69.3 points per game across four conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 74.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MASSNER: Trenton Massner has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Lumberjacks are 1-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 90.8 points while giving up 69.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 28th among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 82.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 284th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25