San Diego looks to end streak vs LMU

San Diego (1-5, 0-2) vs. Loyola Marymount (6-4, 1-1)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks to extend San Diego's conference losing streak to nine games. San Diego's last WCC win came against the Portland Pilots 88-81 on Feb. 8, 2020. Loyola Marymount lost 58-49 at Pacific on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego has relied heavily on its seniors. Josh Parrish, Frankie Hughes, Vladimir Pinchuk and Jared Rodriguez have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this year and 49 percent of all Toreros points over the team's last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eli Scott has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Toreros have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while San Diego has assists on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams. Over their last five games, the Lions have forced opponents into turnovers on 23.7 percent of all possessions.

