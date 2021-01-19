Crosby scores in OT to lift Penguins over Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) gets a shot past Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) for an overtime goal in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Crosby got his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound of Kris Letang's shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over rival Washington in three days.

Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Crosby finished with a goal and two assists as the Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves and added his first career assist when he set up Blueger for a rare short-handed 3-on-5 goal in the second period.

Tom Wilson scored twice for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller both picked up their first goal of the season but Washington let leads of 3-1 and 4-2 slip away. Vanecek, who sparkled in his NHL debut last week, made 25 saves.

FLYERS 3, SABRES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and Philadelphia blanked Buffalo.

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for the Flyers, who bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second period on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.

Voraeck made it 2-0 with 6:17 remaining, finishing a 2-on-1 with Hayes.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist in New Jersey’s three-goal second period, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 47 shots by New York.

Miles Wood had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored to give the Devils at least a point in each of their first three games (2-0-1).

Blackwood, starting for the third straight game, made seven saves in the first period and 20 each in the second and third — finishing five short of his career high set last season.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play, and Filip Chytil also had a goal for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each had two assists.

Alexandar Georgiev, starting a second consecutive game after shutting out the Islanders on Saturday night, gave up four goals on 20 shots through two periods. Igor Shesterkin came on to begin the third and finished with eight saves.

AVALANCHE 3, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and Colorado defeated Los Angeles.

MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had two assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to get 500 points. He hit the milestone late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Saad scored 3:07 into the game before Toews and Rantanen tallied less than two minutes apart in the second. Toews scored for the second straight game.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for Colorado.

Andreas Athanasiou and Adrian Kempe scored third-period goals for the Kings. Anze Kopitar had two assists and Cal Petersen made 21 saves.

RED WINGS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings over Columbus.

Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and in following a rebound of Dylan Larkin’s shot.

Ryan had a tiebreaking goal late in the second after Anthony Mantha pulled Detroit into a 1-all tie with a power-play goal early in the period.

Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who split their season-opening, four-game homestand in a relatively strong start after easily being the NHL’s worst team last season.

Boone Jenner scored 1:38 into the game for the Blue Jackets, and Alexandre Texier tied it 5:04 into the third. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 shots for Columbus.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime and Florida beat winless Chicago.

Patric Hornqvist and Carter Verhaeghe each scored two goals for the Panthers (2-0-0). Keith Yandle had two assists.

Hornqvist, acquired in a September trade with Pittsburgh, has three goals and an assist in the first two games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida in his first start of the season, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner was a bit rusty.

Dominik Kubalik scored his first two goals of the year for the Blackhawks, who have dropped their first four games of the pandemic-shortened season. Patrick Kane also scored, and Phillipp Kurashev got his first NHL goal. Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots in his first career start.

JETS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored in overtime after Winnipeg twice rallied from a two-goal deficit against Ottawa.

Ehlers scored at 2:20 of the extra period, moments after Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit made a nice stop against Drake Batherson.

Josh Morrissey tied it with 1:17 left in regulation with Brossoit on the bench for the extra attacker.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor had the other goals for Winnipeg, which was outshot 41-28.

Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Alex Galchenyuk scored for the Senators.

It was the first of three games in five days between the teams.