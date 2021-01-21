Draymond Green’s ejection sinks Warriors in loss to Knicks

Tired in their second game in two nights and disorganized without one of their most important players, the Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks, 119-104, Thursday night at Chase Center.

Twenty-four hours after their most complete win of the season over the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors (8-7) had a difficult time mustering the energy to match a rested Knicks team that had last played Monday.

The Knicks (8-8) scored a season-high 40 points in the first quarter and padded their lead after that.

