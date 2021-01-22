Knicks take on the Kings, seek 4th straight victory

New York Knicks (8-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-10, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Kings -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-6 on their home court. Sacramento ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 14 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.7.

The Knicks are 5-4 on the road. New York is 0-7 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 47.1 rebounds per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is averaging 11.9 rebounds and 23.1 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points on 50.8% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.8 points, 47 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (wrist), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Knicks: Austin Rivers: out (achilles), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).