Catcher Jason Castro, Astros finalize $7M, 2-year contract

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro pauses during the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, because the deal had not been announced. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) AP

Catcher Jason Castro and the Houston Astros finalized a $7 million, two-year contract.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus as part of Friday's deal and guaranteed salaries of $2.5 million annually.

His 2022 salary can escalate by up to $2 million based on games caught this year: $250,000 each for 10 and each additional 10 through 80.

Castro would get $200,000 for winning an MVP award, $100,000 for second and $50,000 for third. He would get get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, for All-Star selection, winning a Gold Glove or winning a Silver Slugger.

This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.

The 33-year-old, who has lived in Houston since 2013, gives the Astros another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.

Castro started last season with the Los Angeles Angels and was acquired at the trade deadline by San Diego. He appeared in 27 games overall and hit .188 in 80 at-bats with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.

Castro had his best years with the Astros in 2010 and from 2012-16, a period that included an All-Star season in 2013, when he had 35 doubles and an .835 OPS. He hit .232 with 62 homers and 212 RBIs during six seasons in Houston.