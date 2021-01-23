UNCW looks to sweep Delaware

Delaware (4-7, 2-4) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-5, 1-2)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware seeks revenge on UNC Wilmington after dropping the first matchup in Wilmington. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Seahawks outshot Delaware 50 percent to 46.4 percent and had 12 fewer turnovers en route to a 77-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Delaware has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen, Andrew Carr and Kevin Anderson have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Fightin' Blue Hens points over the team's last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Fightin' Blue Hens have scored 67 points per game to Colonial Athletic opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 62.3 per game they managed over four non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mike Okauru has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Delaware's Allen has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 28.9 percent of them, and is 10 of 29 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.

