Nets hang on to beat Heat for Big 3′s first win together

NEW YORK — The Nets bent, and bent some more, but did not break, beating the Heat, 128-124, in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Miami Heat — without All-Star Jimmy Butler, rising star Tyler Herro, and defensive stopper Avery Bradley — proved a tough challenge for the still-jelling Nets, with both teams playing their second game in two nights.

Kevin Durant had fresh legs after sitting out Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. He was the most spry player on the court for Brooklyn, scoring 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, including one basket late in the fourth quarter, where Durant was standing in the corner next to Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, told Haslem something, then caught the ball, dribbled in, and made a pull-up shot that gave the Nets a 118-112 lead with just over a minute to go.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called a timeout, and Haslem hung his head to the hardwood.

The Nets’ star power gave the Heat a lot to hang their heads about. Kyrie Irving started the game 4-of-10 shooting from the field, but proceeded to make six of his next seven shots, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 28. James Harden has recorded double-figure assists in each of his first five games as a Net. Harden hasn’t quite found his shooting rhythm, with just eight field-goal attempts and two makes on Saturday; he has moved the ball well, but turned it over a lot too.

And Durant continued his streak of games treating defenders like chairs. It’s hard to contest when a seven-footer is shooting the ball from above his head.

The Nets’ new Big 3 picked up its first win as a unit. It was only their second game together.

The Heat gave the Nets a run for their money without their three best players, and nearly ran away with that money late in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers continue to be a problem. The Nets turned the ball over 17 times to just eight for the Heat.

Interior defense continues to be a problem too. Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 41 points against whichever big or tweener big the Nets assigned him.

The Nets shredded the Heat on the glass, 47-30, showing improvement in rebounding, an area they have struggled this season.

Another area the Nets have struggled with: Winning games against teams with a lesser level of talent.

Brooklyn held on against Miami, but the Heat are a playoff contender that the Nets faced at well below full strength. The Nets are also without Spencer Dinwiddie, who was on the court for pregame workouts shooting jumpers with little elevation.

They also have some roster spots open, and if we know anything about Nets GM Sean Marks, it’s that he will fill them.