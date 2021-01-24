Sports

Los Angeles visits St. Louis for division matchup

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-2, sixth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-1, third in the West Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits St. Louis in a matchup of West Division teams.

St. Louis went 15-7-2 in division games and 23-7-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Blues recorded 376 assists on 223 total goals last season.

Los Angeles went 10-13-1 in division play and 10-22-4 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals and 4.3 assists per game last season.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

