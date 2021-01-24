76ers take on the Pistons, look for 4th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (12-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 2-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 3.1.

The 76ers are 12-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.9 points per game while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Plumlee is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 27.7 points while adding 11.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Tobias Harris is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 48.2% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

76ers: Vincent Poirier: day to day (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott: day to day (knee).