Oklahoma City faces Portland on 3-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 1-1 against the rest of their division. Portland averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunder are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers and Thunder square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 9.2 rebounds and averages 9.9 points. Kanter is averaging 9.5 rebounds and 9.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 21.7 points and is adding 5.2 rebounds. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, seven steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Thunder: Josh Hall: day to day (health and safety protocols), Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).