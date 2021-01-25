Decision to change starting lineup pays off in Warriors’ 130-108 win over Timberwolves

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr’s decision to change the starting lineup paid off as the Golden State Warriors got out to an early lead and led wire-to-wire in their 130-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Chase Center.

With the previous starting lineup featuring rookie James Wiseman at center struggling, Kerr swapped Wiseman for Kevon Looney in the rotation. That lineup — consisting of Looney, Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — blitzed a Minnesota team without D’Angelo Russell (quad) and Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocol) and opened up a 16-point lead midway through the opening period.

The change came after the Warriors’ starting lineup had been outscored by a combined 74 points over the last 12 games, and dropped their last two games by a combined 34 points. After Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz, Kerr said, “We’ve got to assess everything.”

This led to inserting Looney into the starting lineup for Wiseman who, as a raw 19-year-old, had trouble defending consistently and screening effectively for Curry. In his five-plus seasons in Golden State, Looney has developed a timing with Curry, especially as a screener. This was made evident early, when Curry curled around a Looney screen and made his first 3-pointer of the game with 9:37 left in the first quarter.

Overall, the Warriors (9-8) outscored the Timberwolves (4-12) by 21 when Looney (two points on 1-for-4 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes) was on the floor.

The starting lineup change impacted the rest of the rotation. Coming off the bench, Wiseman played mostly against the Timberwolves’ bench and finished with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and four rebounds.

In another rotation tweak, Kerr had 3-point specialist Mychal Mulder enter the game with Wiseman midway through the first quarter. This created a lineup many fans have been clamoring to see as a potential starting group: Wiseman and the core trio with a floor spacer. That group, however, was out-scored by seven points to end the first quarter.

Kent Bazemore, who usually played in Mulder’s minutes, slid to the second-unit platoon that included Brad Wanamaker, Damion Lee, Oubre and Eric Paschall and helped the Warriors extend their lead by two in the second period.

But Minnesota cut Golden State’s 19-point lead to eight midway through the fourth quarter when Looney and Curry checked back in. Looney immediately found Curry for a 3-pointer and set a screen on the next possession to set up Curry’s free throws that extended the Warriors’ lead to double-figures. Curry’s 3-pointer with 3:27 to go extended the lead to 18 and iced the game.

Curry finished with 36 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Granted it came against a weak opponent without its top two players, but this was an encouraging launch for the Warriors’ new starting lineup. One of the reasons Kerr went with Looney in place of Wiseman was the belief that it would help Golden State get closer to its goal of becoming a top-10 defense. On Monday, the Warriors posted a defensive rating of 105.4 — which would rank second in the NBA.

Seeing as how the Warriors play the Timberwolves again on Wednesday, it’s safe to assume they’ll stick with this starting group — their fourth of the season — for a while.