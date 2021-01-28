Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Minnesota meet

Philadelphia 76ers (13-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-13, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-6 at home. Minnesota is fourth in the NBA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The 76ers are 3-5 on the road. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.4 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The Timberwolves and 76ers face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is averaging 19.9 points for the Timberwolves. Jarred Vanderbilt is shooting 65.6% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Joel Embiid is averaging 27.7 points and 11.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Danny Green is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, nine steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.4% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (quad).

76ers: Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott: out (knee).