NBA-leading Jazz rout Mavericks for 11th straight victory

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, right, dunks past Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz ran their NBA-best winning streak to 11, routing the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 on Friday night to sweep the two-game series.

With Donovan Mitchell missing his second game because of concussion protocol, the Jazz improved to 15-4 with their 10th victory by double digits in the streak.

Mike Conley added 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points for Dallas. The Mavericks have lost four in a row.

HAWKS 116, WIZARDS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season-low 26 points and the Hawks beat Washington in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez get ejected.

The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12. Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday and had just 13 points in the first three quarters.

Beal drew one of no fewer than six techs whistled on Washington. Westbrook, who scored 26 points but repeatedly jawed with Rondo, and Lopez each drew a pair and were sent to the locker room in the second half. Rondo was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical of the game.

John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta.

76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading Philadelphia past depleted Minnesota.

Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers improve to 14-6. Embiid made 16 for 18 free throws.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 22 points.

CLIPPERS 116, MAGIC 90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and Los Angeles routed Orlando in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols.

The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013.

Leonard made 8 of 15 shots, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and passed to Reggie Jackson for another buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. George made 10 of 19 shots and 3 of 9 3-pointers.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points. Once 6-2, the Magic lost for a 10th time in 12 games.

NETS 147, THUNDER 125

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points and Brooklyn rolled past Oklahoma City with Nets star forward Kevin Durant resting.

Brooklyn made the move work — the team shot 57% from the field and scored a season-high point total.

Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old rookie, scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from 3-point range for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had 24 points.

PELICANS 131, BUCKS 126

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and New Orleans held off a furious Milwaukee rally.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit in the final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee.

SPURS 119, NUGGETS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and San Antonio ended Denver's winning streak at five.

San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are tied for fourth in the Western Conference at 11-8.

Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Jamal Murray added 20 points.

HORNETS 108, PACERS 105

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds to help Charlotte avenge a loss to Indiana two nights earlier.

Terry Rozier also scored 19 points for the Hornets, and LaMelo Ball had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Charlotte won for the second time in eight games.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, helping New York beat Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak.

R.J. Barrett added 24 points, and Julius Randle had 16.

Darius Garland scored 24 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost for the third time in four games.

KINGS 126, RAPTORS 124

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and Sacramento beat Toronto for its third straight victory.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.