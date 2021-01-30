Sports

Littleson, Jackson lift Toledo over Bowling Green 84-66

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Spencer Littleson had 19 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures and the Rockets defeated Bowling Green 84-66 on Saturday.

Marreon Jackson added 15 points for the Rockets (15-4, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins chipped in 11, Setric Millner Jr. scored 11 and Mattia Acunzo had 10. Jackson also had 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Rollins posted seven rebounds.

Trey Diggs had 17 points for the Falcons (10-7, 6-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josiah Fulcher added 12 points and nine rebounds. Justin Turner had 11 points.

