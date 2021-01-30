Bulls lose, 123-122, in stunning fashion to Trail Blazers, blowing late lead and falling on Damian Lillard’s buzzer beater

CHICAGO — On a night when most fans were more than happy to watch the game from the comfort of their homes, Damian Lillard hit a blizzard of 3s to give the Portland Trail Blazers a shocking 123-122 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

With seven players hitting at least one 3-pointer, the Bulls bounced back from a 16-point third quarter deficit, after climbing back from a 20-point deficit in an earlier win over the Blazers. They seemed to have the game in the bag with a five-point lead and under 10 seconds remaining when Lillard hit a 3 to pull them within two points.

Gary Trent Jr. tied up Zach LaVine on the inbounds, leading to a jump ball call and giving Portland one last shot. Lillard made the most of it, hitting a 3 at the buzzer.

“We have to learn how to win and close out these kind of games,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I’ve said before the losing is painful with some of the ways we lost.”

After a brief review, the call was confirmed and the Bulls walked off in a daze.

Lillard scored 44 points, including eight 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Bulls with 31 points, including 6-of-11 on 3-pointers, while LaVine scored 26 and hit 6-of-8 threes.

Donovan said the Bulls should have anticipated a trap, which led to the jump ball call. He also said the call was too quick.

“We got it into Zach, I felt good about it,” he said.

The Bulls shot a season-high 45 3-point attempts, hitting 21.

With an 11-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, Lillard hit a 24-foot step back jumper and a 33-foot 3-pointer following a Patrick Williams turnover as the Blazers began to pull away. But Portland had blown a 20-point lead to the Bulls in their previous matchup on Jan. 5 at the Moda Center, and it looked like deja vu all over again. Their 16-point lead with two minutes left in the third dwindled down to seven by the end of the quarter on a 3 by Markkanen.

The Bulls took the lead with 7:58 left in the fourth on a 3 by Tomas Satoransky, who helped fuel the comeback, and the game went back and forth down the stretch until Markkanen’s dunk off a Thad Young feed gave the Bulls a 115-113 lead with two minutes left.

LaVine hit a jumper to make it a four-point lead, and hit a 3 with 33 seconds left to make it 120-115. At that point the Bulls were ready to celebrate, only to watch the lead, and the game, go up in smoke.

The Bulls came out strong in the first quarter hitting 6 of 12 three-pointers while taking a 34-32 lead. LaVine didn’t even take a shot in the first quarter, playing seven minutes, but made up for lost time by hitting a pair of threes on his first two attempts in the second.

But that was the end of the Bulls’ 3 spree for the half. They wound up 3 for 15 from beyond the arc in the second quarter while shooting 26% from the field as the Trailblazers took a 64-53 lead into the half.

The Bulls have lost three straight, and take on the New York Knicks in the next two games.

Lillard’s spectacular finish was one for the ages, though Donovan was hesitant to give him all the credit.

“It’s way, way more about us,” Donovan said. “It’s nothing to do with him.”