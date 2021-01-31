Canucks visit the Canadiens after Boeser’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (6-5-0, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-1-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Montreal Canadiens after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-1 win against the Jets.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division games and 14-17-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens recorded 322 assists on 208 total goals last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Montreal won 5-2.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: None listed.