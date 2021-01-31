Texas Tech looks for home win vs OU

Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3) vs. Texas Tech (12-5, 4-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its sixth straight win over Oklahoma at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Sooners at Texas Tech was a 79-75 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Texas Tech's Mac McClung has averaged 17.5 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Sooners, Austin Reaves has averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while De'Vion Harmon has put up 13.1 points.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 24.1 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oklahoma is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or less. The Sooners are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an assist on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) over its previous three games while Oklahoma has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

TECH'S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.2 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25