Williams leads Murray State past SE Missouri 77-60

KJ Williams had a career-high 26 points plus 11 rebounds as Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 77-60 on Monday night.

Williams made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

DaQuan Smith had 16 points for Murray State (8-8, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Demond Robinson added 10 points and three blocks.

Eric Reed Jr. had 12 points for the Redhawks (6-11, 4-7). DQ Nicholas added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Chris Harris had 10 points.

