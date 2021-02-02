UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

UNC Greensboro (12-5, 7-2) vs. The Citadel (9-6, 2-6)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points in its last 14 wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel's last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 win.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Fletcher Abee and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Isaiah Miller has connected on 19.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He's also made 67.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Citadel is a perfect 7-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulldogs are 2-6 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK SCORING: UNC Greensboro has scored 80.7 points per game and allowed 67.2 over its six-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 87 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25