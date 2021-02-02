Forbes, Tulane visit Wichita State

Tulane (7-5, 2-5) vs. Wichita State (9-4, 5-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jaylen Forbes and Tulane will battle Tyson Etienne and Wichita State. Forbes has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Etienne is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wichita State's Etienne has averaged 17.6 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 9.5 points. For the Green Wave, Forbes has averaged 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jordan Walker has put up 12.7 points.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Forbes has connected on 38.1 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Shockers are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Green Wave are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

STREAK STATS: Wichita State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane and Wichita State are the class of the AAC in terms of ball security. The Green Wave are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 16.8 percent of their possessions this year, while the Shockers are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 16.3 percent.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25