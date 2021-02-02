No. 5 Houston looks to extend streak vs ECU

No. 5 Houston (15-1, 10-1) vs. East Carolina (7-6, 1-6)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. Houston has won by an average of 24 points in its last nine wins over the Pirates. East Carolina's last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2015, a 66-61 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner has averaged 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Cougars, Quentin Grimes has averaged 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Marcus Sasser has put up 15.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gardner has accounted for 41 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. Gardner has 25 field goals and four assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston's Sasser has attempted 118 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 15 of 36 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 57 points during those contests. East Carolina has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 56 points per game to opponents, which is the lowest figure in the country. The East Carolina offense has produced just 67.8 points through 13 games (ranked 236th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25