No. 16 Virginia Tech looks to extend streak vs Pitt

No. 16 Virginia Tech (13-3, 7-2) vs. Pittsburgh (8-5, 4-4)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia Tech looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh's last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2016, a 90-71 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford and Justyn Mutts have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Xavier Johnson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. Johnson has 16 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Hokies are 1-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Pittsburgh has 51 assists on 73 field goals (69.9 percent) over its past three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.8 foul shots per game this season.

