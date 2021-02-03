Cal looks to end streak vs Stanford

Stanford (10-7, 6-5) vs. Cal (7-12, 2-11)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to extend Cal's conference losing streak to five games. Cal's last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin' Utes 72-63 on Jan. 16. Stanford fell short in a 72-66 game at home to Southern California on Tuesday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Cal has leaned on senior leadership while Stanford has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have collectively scored 40 percent of Cal's points this season. On the other side, freshmen Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Michael O'Connell have collectively scored 47 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 67 percent of all Cardinal points over their last five.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Golden Bears are 6-0 when they score at least 70 points and 1-12 when they fall shy of that total. The Cardinal are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 5-7 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinal. Cal has an assist on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) over its past three outings while Stanford has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 71 possessions per game.

