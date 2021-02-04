League-leading Los Angeles and Boston square off

Boston Celtics (11-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The top-ranked Los Angeles Clippers play the Boston Celtics.

The Clippers have gone 8-2 at home. Los Angeles has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics are 6-6 on the road. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 2.7.

The Clippers and Celtics face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 5.5 assists and scores 24.4 points per game. Nicolas Batum is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Thompson is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 5.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 45.5% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Kemba Walker: out (rest).