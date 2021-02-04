New Orleans faces Indiana on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (8-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Indiana looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Pacers are 7-6 on their home court. Indiana is 9-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Pelicans have gone 3-7 away from home. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Hart averaging 6.2.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Pelicans 118-116 in their last meeting on Jan. 4. Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 25 points, and Brandon Ingram paced New Orleans scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.0 rebounds and averages 21.6 points. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans averaging 23.7 points and is adding 7.5 rebounds. Ingram is averaging 23 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Myles Turner: day to day (shoulder).

Pelicans: Naji Marshall: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (calf).