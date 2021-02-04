MATCHDAY: Khedira back in Bundesliga; Lukaku chases goal 300

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Sami Khedira could play his first Bundesliga game since May 2010 against Bayern Munich after joining Hertha Berlin from Juventus on Monday. Hertha is hoping Khedira can unlock the potential of its expensive but underperforming team, though there are fitness concerns given he wasn't in Juventus' first-team plans. Bayern arrives in Berlin on a four-game winning streak, while Hertha hasn't won any of its last five and is hovering above the relegation zone. A win would put Bayern 10 points clear at the top in pursuit of its ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, at least until second-place Leipzig visits floundering Schalke on Saturday.

ITALY

Romelu Lukaku could mark his 50th start in Serie A by scoring his 300th career goal. Title-chasing Inter Milan visits Fiorentina with Lukaku on 298 goals, between club and country. Inter is second in Serie A, two points behind AC Milan, and would move top with a win, ahead of the Rossoneri’s match against Crotone on Sunday. Inter's match is sandwiched between the two legs of the Italian Cup semifinal against Juventus, with Inter having lost the opener 2-1. Lukaku scored a last-minute winner after extra time against Fiorentina in the previous round last month. Fiorentina is only seven points above the relegation zone.

SPAIN

Aláves hosts Valladolid in a game between relegation-threatened teams in the Spanish league. Alavés, winless in six consecutive league matches, sits 18th in the 20-team standings, just inside the relegation zone. Valladolid, winless in four straight league matches, is 16th, one point ahead of Alavés.