Illinois St. looks to end streak vs Missouri St.

Missouri State (10-5, 6-5) vs. Illinois State (5-13, 2-10)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks to extend Illinois State's conference losing streak to six games. Illinois State's last MVC win came against the Bradley Braves 71-56 on Jan. 20. Missouri State beat Illinois State by seven on the road in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Illinois State's DJ Horne has averaged 14.8 points while Antonio Reeves has put up 13.6 points. For the Bears, Isiaih Mosley has averaged 21.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 15 points and 9.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MOSLEY: Mosley has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois State is 0-12 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Missouri State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has won its last three road games, scoring 77.7 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Illinois State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is rated first in the MVC with an average of 71.8 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25