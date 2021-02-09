Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead 76ers to 119-111 win over Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joel Embiid finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the 76ers to a 119-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Seth Curry added 22 points while making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Tobias Harris had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers.

The victory improved the Sixers to 18-7 and marked their sixth win in their past seven games.

The Kings dropped to 12-12 and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox had game highs of 34 points and 10 assists.

This was the first game of the Sixers’ four-game West Coast road trip. They’ll take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at the Moda Center before facing the Phoenix Suns Saturday and Utah Jazz Monday.