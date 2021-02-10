No. 16 Tennessee edges Georgia behind Springer

Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 89-81 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night.

Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7).

No. 8 HOUSTON 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

No. 9 VIRGINIA 57, GEORGIA TECH 49

ATLANTA (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.

No. 15 IOWA 79, No. 25 RUTGERS 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as Iowa beat Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.