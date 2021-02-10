Bruins beat Rangers in OT; NHL-leading Leafs top Canadiens

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) celebrate Marchand's overtime winning goal against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.

Marchand beat goalie Alexander Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.

Chris Wagner and Ander Bjork also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extended their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.

Julien Gauthier — with his first in NHL goal — and Kevin Rooney scored for New York, Brendan Lemieux had two assists and Georgiev stopped 29 shots. The Rangers have lost two in a row.

The teams will meet again Friday night.

Georgiev made his first start since a postgame altercation with defenseman Tony DeAngelo that followed an overtime loss to Pittsburgh. DeAngelo has since cleared waivers and will not play another game with the Rangers, according to general manager Jeff Gorton.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored in a 42-second span early in the third period to help Toronto beat Montreal.

Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, Jake Muzzin added three assists and John Tavares had two. Toronto is 8-0-1 in its last nine and leads the NHL and all-Canadian North Division at 11-2-1.

Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 20 shots. The Canadiens dropped five points behind Toronto.

Auston Matthews’ career-high goals streak was snapped at eight games for Toronto, but he extended his points run to 11. Mitch Marner’s eight-game points streak ended.