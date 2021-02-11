Portland St. goes up against Simpson

Simpson vs. Portland State (5-9)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Storm of Division III Simpson. Portland State is coming off a 61-56 home win over Montana in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: James Scott has averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Portland State. Khalid Thomas has complemented Scott with 10.6 points and five rebounds per game.JAMES HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through 14 games, Portland State's James Scott has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 62.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vikings scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

