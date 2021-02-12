San Jose hosts Vegas after Hertl’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-1, first in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-1, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit San Jose after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks' 6-2 loss to the Kings.

The Sharks are 5-6-1 against West Division opponents. San Jose has scored seven power-play goals, converting on 16.7% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 8-2-1 in division games. Vegas ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with six.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 11 points, scoring six goals and adding five assists. Brent Burns has four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mark Stone has 15 total points while scoring three goals and totaling 12 assists for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health and safety protocols).