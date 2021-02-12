Sports

Idaho looks to end streak vs Idaho State

The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho

Idaho (0-16, 0-13) vs. Idaho State (10-7, 6-3)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to extend Idaho's conference losing streak to 15 games. Idaho's last Big Sky win came against the Idaho State Bengals 80-76 on March 7, 2020. Idaho State is coming off a 69-43 win over Idaho in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Idaho's Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney and Ja'Vary Christmas have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAMEN: Thacker has connected on 34.6 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Idaho State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-7 when fewer than four Bengals players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last nine road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 77 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Idaho State defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bengals ninth among Division I teams. The Idaho offense has averaged 61.4 points through 16 games (ranked 315th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Montana looks for home win vs Weber State

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

UTA looks for road win vs Texas State

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

Fresno State looks for road win vs Air Force

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs Troy

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

No. 20 USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

SD State looks to extend streak vs Oral Roberts

February 12, 2021 3:46 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service