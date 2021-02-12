Jefferson carries Green Bay over Northern Kentucky in OT

Josh Jefferson had a career-high 27 points and Emmanuel Ansong scored seven of his 24 points in overtime as Green Bay edged past Northern Kentucky 86-82 on Friday.

Jefferson shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Ansong also had nine rebounds.

Amari Davis had 12 points for Green Bay (7-14, 7-10 Horizon League). Lucas Stieber added eight assists.

Bryson Langdon tied a career high with 22 points for the Norse (11-9, 9-6), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Marques Warrick added 16 points, and Adrian Nelson had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

