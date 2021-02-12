Simms, Honor’s late 3 help Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72

Aamir Simms tied his career high with 25 points, Nick Honor banked in a 3-pointer from NBA range with 1.1 seconds left and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72 on Friday night.

Honor finished with 12 point on 5-of-7 shooting.

Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright, playing with four fouls, blocked a shot by Honor and then, seconds later, swatted a jumper by Simms before Michael Devoe found a cutting Jose Alvarado for a layup to give the Yellow Jackets a 70-67 lead with 37 seconds left. Simms made a layup, Devoe hit two free throws and then Simms found Jonathan Baehre for a dunk to make it 72-71 with 11 seconds remaining. Alvarado, who went into the game shooting 88% from the free-throw line, missed two foul shots about three seconds later. Baehre grabbed the rebound and, with Clemson out of timeouts, found Honor who dribbled up court and hit the winner.

Devoe led Georgia Tech (9-8, 5-6 ACC) with 23 points, six assists and a career-high five steals. Wright finished with 15 points and four blocks in 30 minutes despite missing the final 8 minutes of the first half after picking up his third personal foul. Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher scored 12 points apiece.

The Tigers, who never led in the first half, shot 57% from the field in the second, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets shot 52% from the field but made just 5 of 19 (26%) from behind the arc. They hit a season-high 16 3s in their 83-65 win over Clemson on Jan. 20.