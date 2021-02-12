Sports

Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Dixie St. 87-72

The Associated Press

OREM, Utah

Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 87-72 win over Dixie State on Friday night.

Trey Woodbury had 18 points for Utah Valley (7-7, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Cole added 17 points and five assists. Jamison Overton had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trevon Allfrey had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Trailblazers (6-10, 2-7). Andre Mulibea added 14 points. Jacob Nicolds had seven rebounds.

