Lakers take on the Nuggets, seek 8th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers (21-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 10-9 in Western Conference games. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.3 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.3 boards.

The Lakers are 14-4 in conference play. Los Angeles averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 114-93 on Feb. 4. LeBron James scored 27 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 56.7% and averaging 26.7 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.6 points per game and shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 61.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 45.8% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 111.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).

Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee).