UC San Diego seeks revenge on CSUB

UC San Diego (4-6, 1-6) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (13-7, 9-4)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego seeks revenge on Cal State Bakersfield after dropping the first matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Roadrunners shot 50.8 percent from the field while limiting UC San Diego to just 48.1 percent en route to a five-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Cal State Bakersfield's Taze Moore has averaged 11.1 points and four rebounds while Justin Edler-Davis has put up 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Tritons, Toni Rocak has averaged 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gabe Hadley has put up 10.9 points.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: UC San Diego is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

COLD SPELL: UC San Diego has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent this year. That figure is the third-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for UC San Diego stands at just 19.6 percent (ranked 330th).

