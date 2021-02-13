Sports

Wright State looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio

Milwaukee (7-9, 6-8) vs. Wright State (16-4, 14-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Wright State has won by an average of 6 points. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 74-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to account for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 23.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He's also made 79 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Wright State has an assist on 49 of 88 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Milwaukee has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 21st among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Jacksonville looks to sweep Lipscomb

February 13, 2021 3:32 AM

Sports

Maryland looks to extend streak vs Minnesota

February 13, 2021 3:32 AM

Sports

Detroit looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

February 13, 2021 3:32 AM

Sports

NKU seeks revenge on Green Bay

February 13, 2021 3:32 AM

Golf

Caddying helps to provide a path to college for some high school students

Sports

After holding a high perch among sports leagues, why have the NBA and Adam Silver reversed course on COVID-19 and national anthem protests?

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service