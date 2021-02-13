Sports

Groves, Meadows lead E. Washington over Montana St. 85-69

The Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont.

Tanner Groves had 16 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games, topping Montana State 85-69 on Saturday.

Michael Meadows added 15 points for the Eagles (10-6, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. chipped in 12, Ellis Magnuson scored 11 and Tyler Robertson had 10. Aiken Jr. also had 13 rebounds as EWU has surged into first place while on this streak..

Jubrile Belo had 11 points for the Bobcats (9-7, 6-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to drop out of first place. Xavier Bishop added 10 points. Mike Hood had 10 points.

Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 93-77 on Thursday.

